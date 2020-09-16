FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low, slight drop in humidity ahead too!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully our forecast is quiet for the next several days with no major issues for SWLA!
Rain chances will only be 20% for Thursday as a weak cold front pushes into the area. This front may be able to spark a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. I am not all that convinced we will see a huge change in temperatures, but we should see temperatures a few degrees cooler Friday into early next week.
The most noticeable change will be the lower humidity, which will make it feel less uncomfortable. This in turn will likely allow morning lows to reach the mid to upper 60s in most areas and afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s. These values are closer to where we are supposed to be for the middle of September, and is at least something positive to look forward to.
The tropics remain active with Sally now inland there are no active systems in the Gulf of Mexico. Though an area of disturbed weather is located over the southwestern Gulf and this could develop into a depression or storm over the next 3 to 5 days.
Regardless of whether or not it develops it will not move much through the weekend and thus it is not a threat to SWLA. However by next week the weather pattern could allow it to move, though the models are all over the place as to where it could go. Some point westward while other say north.
At this time I see NO reason to panic, but please monitor our forecasts for updates over the coming days.
