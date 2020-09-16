DeRidder releases debris pick-up plan

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has announced their selection of a contracted debris removal company and a monitoring company.
Graham County Land Company and True North Emergency Management have been chosen.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s approval is still pending on the contract. After the final contract is approved a timeline for pickup will be released.
They ask that homeowners do the following:
- Move debris out of the street and safely onto the right-of-way.
- Separate vegetation from demolition and construction debris.
- Place white goods separately and safely onto the right-of-way.
Only what is on the right-of-way will be picked up by the city’s debris contractor. This is because workers will not go into your yard.
Bagged leaves will also be picked up, so, place the bags onto the right-of-way.
The contractor will make a minimum of three passes over the city. The city will advertise the final pass.
Private contractors will need to haul directly to the city’s debris site.
The site is located at 1201 East First Street near Beauregard Cemetery. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
