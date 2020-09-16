Beauregard Electric reaches 50 percent restoration mark, answers customers questions

There’s a limb down on a utility line, who should remove that? When it comes to electricity - don’t go near it unless you are a professional. If a tree took down power lines at your home BECi, or other crew, will remove the tree from the line in order to restore power. That said, the tree itself is the home owner’s responsibility to remove from the property. On the same note, if an old line, power pole, or transformer has fallen in your yard, it will be picked up. Crews are working in “restoration” mode, so they may not remove the old pole when power is restored, instead, they’ll come back at a later time to remove that debris.