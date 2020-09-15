Roanoke man accused of Iowa home invasion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Roanoke man has been arrested following a complaint that he forced his way into an Iowa home and threatened the residents, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies responded to a home on Nelson Rd. in Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The complaint advised that Gregory Scott Allen Bonnette, 32, of Roanoke, had forced his way into an outdoor kitchen at the home.
While responding to the call, deputies were told that a second caller had reported a man walking down the street that appeared to be under the influence.
When deputies arrived at the scene they say they found the entrance to the outdoor kitchen open.
Deputies say they then drove down the roadway and found Bonnette standing in the road. The homeowner went to the deputy’s location and told them that Bonnette had threatened to kill anyone who as in the home.
Bonnette was arrested and booked into the parish jail for home invasion and two counts of contempt of court.
The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says this is Bonnette’s 19th arrest.
