Oberlin man accused of bringing gun on school property
By Johnathan Manning | September 15, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 3:22 PM

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin man is accused of bringing a gun onto school property in Elton.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call Tuesday morning about a gun on the property of Elton Elementary School, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

By the time deputies arrived, Kevin Dremiski Dupre, 26, had left school property, but was located at a residence on Noah Street in Elton, Ivey said.

Ivey also said that Dupre kicked the back door and window frame of the sheriff’s unit during transport, damaging the rear door.

Dupre was booked into the parish jail on several counts, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, and simple criminal damage to property.

