LDAF reports on extent of damage to SWLA gas stations following Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Weights and Measures Division has sent out inspectors to assess the status of gas stations in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
“Over a four day period, we sent 16 inspectors to evaluate all gas stations in both parishes. In all, 205 stations were inspected,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “As the state recovers from the storm and people rebuild and return, they will need operable gas stations. The LDAF will work to ensure these stations are functioning properly and the consumer is protected.”
Here is a breakdown of LDAF’s reporting:
- Calcasieu Parish: 192 gas stations inspected, 84 (44%) closed and non-operational, 108 (56%) open and operational.
- Cameron Parish: 12 (92%) were closed and non-operational, 1 (8%) open and operational.
LDAF’s inspection discovered water in several of the underground storage tanks at the closed stations. Those pumps were “red tagged” and inspection reports were left for station owners to take appropriate action and to correct any problems prior to re-opening.
Weights and Measures inspectors will continue to monitor these stations when they come back online and work with station owners to correct any problems they have.
Complaints regarding gas stations can be reported by calling (800) 247-1086.
