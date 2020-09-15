From hurricane to fire, Lake Charles family rebuilds home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seventeen days after Hurricane Laura, a home on Hodges Street burned down.
“It’s a total [destruction]. Everything destroyed," homeowner Lorrie Cady, 66, said.
Cady’s house has been through a fire before, in 1982. The home was rebuilt and again, after Hurricane Rita.
But to experience both Hurricane Laura and another fire on Sunday,
“It’s overwhelming, it’s unbelievable,” Cady said.
“It’s a nightmare. You have a fire that totally wipes out everything and there’s no feeling to losing everything twice," Cady’s two daughters, Tiffany and Amanda, added.
Cady had evacuated to Abbeville but rushed back early Sunday morning, finding her home in flames that lasted for four hours before it was put out.
Firefighters at the scene had to wait.
“Entergy had just reconnected some of the lines on the street and [Entergy] had to disconnect because it was sparking everywhere,” Tiffany said. “It was literally just watching our childhood home just continue to burn, the roofs are collapsing and everything just kept reigniting.”
Next door, parts of a wall and car melted but Aaron Nelson, 33, didn’t mind the material damage.
“I was just worried about them and how it’s gonna affect their lives,” Nelson said. “We’re pretty tight in this neighborhood. A lot of people in this neighborhood have been here for over 30 years, so we’re all close.”
While waiting for the fire report to confirm what happened, Lorrie and her family urged the public to double-check your breakers, even if it’s turned off.
“I wish no one will ever have to go through this. It’s horrible. It really is,” Cady said.
“When you have a fire hit, it burns to no recognition," Shannon Parker said. "It totally, structurally, destroys the whole foundation of the home. Please turn your main breakers off. turn your whole power box off until it is looked at by a certified electrician.”
It’s unclear how the fire started but the family said the home’s breakers were off.
“The fire may have destroyed our home, but it dog sure can’t take the memories away,” Tiffany said.
“Cajuns are tough," Cady said. “We are. You just can’t quit. We will keep going. It’ll be hard... but it will be okay.”
Cady plans to rebuild but Tiffany said it may take at least a year to get rid of everything and start from the ground up.
