Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Sally at 2 p.m. Tuesday
(Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By Spencer Chrisman | September 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 8:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 as the state prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Sally.

Sally is currently forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama state line as a Category 1 hurricane late Tuesday or early Wednesday, Sept. 16. The biggest impact that could affect Louisiana is a storm surge along the southeastern coast.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to discuss the state’s continued recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura and the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

