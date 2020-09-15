Gas line catches fire near Lake Charles Memorial campus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A gas line ruptured and caught fire Tuesday night near the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital campus.
The gas line was at the corner of Oak Park and Second Avenue, by Memorial’s parking garage.
Katie Harrington, spokeswoman for the City of Lake Charles, says the Lake Charles Fire Department responded and kept the fire under control until CenterPoint arrived and clamped the line.
Hospital spokesman Matt Felder said no hospital buildings were affected.
