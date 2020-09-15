FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sally poses no threat to SW Louisiana as our weather continue to remain quiet this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite some clouds at times through the day, rain continues to hold off as temperatures warm up with some sunshine on the return at times through the afternoon. The heat and humidity are our only issues as impacts from Hurricane Sally stay well to our east. Temperatures continue to climb into the 90s with feels like temperatures top out between 99 and 103.
Rain chances stay low despite the clouds we’re getting today with only a 10-20% chance of a shower the next couple of days. Wednesday should be very similar with lots of sunshine and very limited rain chances tomorrow. Weather conditions will be perfect for the continued clean-up and power restoration efforts as no adverse weather should slow down those efforts this week.
A small chance of showers Thursday into Friday ahead of a weak front that will help lower humidity values as we move closer to the weekend will be our only big weather maker as far as rain. The front will help ease the humidity levels this weekend and allow morning lows to drop into the upper 60s with highs in the 80s. We’ll also be able to take away the heat index during the afternoon hours once those humidity levels drop.
Hurricane Sally remains the only trouble storm in the Gulf, and while it poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, our friends to the east in coastal Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle continue to get lashed with heavy rain, wind and surge. The slow moving crawl toward a landfall by Wednesday morning along the coast of Alabama will bring upwards of 15 plus inches of rain to parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle with significant flooding being the primary threat. In additional storm surge will compound matters as the storm takes its time moving out through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
We’ll continue to keep an eye on Sally and all the other storms in the Atlantic although none pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
