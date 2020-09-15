FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sally poses no threat to SW Louisiana as our weather continue to remain quiet this week

Hurricane Sally remains the only trouble storm in the Gulf, and while it poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, our friends to the east in coastal Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle continue to get lashed with heavy rain, wind and surge. The slow moving crawl toward a landfall by Wednesday morning along the coast of Alabama will bring upwards of 15 plus inches of rain to parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle with significant flooding being the primary threat. In additional storm surge will compound matters as the storm takes its time moving out through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.