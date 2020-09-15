Calcasieu School Board releases update on reopening plans

For campuses that are not ready to physically reopen, we still plan to begin offering virtual instruction to all CPSB students as early as September 28. This educational offering will be for all students through a program called Odysseyware and will be optional. Even though power may be restored by then in most of the parish, we know that device and/or internet issues will still be present. We, at CPSB, are not immune to those same issues that many of you are facing. Our districtwide network remains down at this time due to equipment damage sustained by our provider, therefore we will not be able to provide devices and/or internet for students for the time being. While this situation is not ideal for families or our district, the offering of some educational option is a step in the right direction as we try very hard to return to some sort of normalcy here in Southwest Louisiana.