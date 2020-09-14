SWLA evacuees in New Orleans uncertain as Hurricane Sally approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although Southwest Louisiana will not be impacted by Hurricane Sally, for the evacuees, now in New Orleans, the past 24 hours have been ridden with uncertainty.
Jerlyn Wright and Dawn Spears evacuated from Southwest Louisiana with their families to New Orleans after receiving vouchers and the road since hasn’t been easy.
“It’s a lot of stuff that goes into this that people really don’t realize like my children,” said Wright.
For moms to young children, the announcement of Hurricane Sally meant a whole lot of unanswered questions.
“Do we leave here, or do we just take the chance and stay? But we also didn’t want to, the other family that’s here, they’re like ‘oh, well it says it’s not going to be that bad,’ but we remember for Laura, it was just a Category 2 and it wasn’t going to be that bad. So we thought, we even had family saying it’s not going to be that bad, it’s not going to be that bad. Literally hours, it got bad, instantly.”
For Spears, who had decided to shelter in place, this felt like a repeat of fifteen years ago.
“It brings you all the way back to Rita because we rode out the storm for Rita, and so it brought back flashbacks and now it’s like we’re doing it all over again because then, it was Katrina and then Rita and now we’re doing this back to back again. But at least for Rita, I didn’t have any kids, so now it’s different,” said Spears.
Both of these moms say they’re trying their best to make their hotel stays normal for their young children, but they’re anxious to get back home to Southwest Louisiana to stay.
