SOWELA classes set to resume Sept. 25 after assessing damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College states that it has thoroughly assessed the damages caused by Hurricane Laura at their main campus in Lake Charles and their instructional sites in Jennings and Oakdale.
Based off these assessments, SOWELA has announced classes will resume on Sept. 25 for all locations.
That Friday, classes will resume on the same date in person and online at its Jennings and Oakdale campuses. Hybrid and online classes at Jennings and Oakdale will resume the same day.
SOWELA officials have begun repairs on the minimal damage to the Oakdale site. SOWELA’s Morgan Smith Instructional Site in Jennings was spared any significant damage.
Classes will be online only for students at its campus in Lake Charles. Classes that were originally face-to-face on the main campus will be converted to online instruction.
The main campus, in Lake Charles, is undergoing major repairs. Several of the campus' thirteen buildings suffered moderate to major roof and/or structural damage. Due to the significance of the damage to the buildings, on-campus classes in Lake Charles will not resume for the time being.
SOWELA students, faculty, and staff will be notified whether their face-to-face classes will be converted to online instruction until the buildings are ready for use, via Canvas.
For official updates, follow www.sowela.edu. Anyone needing assistance can contact info@sowela.edu.
