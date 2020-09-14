Residents go to court over Wilshire Apartments' unexpected evictions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Evictions are a big issue right now, both for tenants and landlords.
Residents at Wilshire Apartments were stunned to get a sudden notice they were being evicted and had to have all their belongings out by today or they would be put to the road.
Attorney Bill Quigley with Loyola Law School went to court to fight for the residents.
Quigley says Judge Robert Wyatt granted a temporary order saying Wilshire cannot evict residents without following proper procedures. That is to say, they cannot just force people out.
A hearing will be held to determine what happens next.
We reached out to apartment management and their attorney, though they have not yet responded.
