Reeves family rode out Hurricane Laura as house was being demolished

REEVES, La. (KPLC) - One Southwest Louisiana family is left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Laura demolished their home, which they were in during the storm.
It a similar sight throughout Southwest Louisiana, and one Reeves family was inside this home when Hurricane Laura hit. It’s an experience they say they never want to go through again."
“I just kept saying, ‘God, just give us five minutes. If you could give us five minutes, we could get out of here’,” said Tennille Reeves.
“I really honestly didn’t think we were going to make it out of there,” Ally Dauzat said.
Ten people, including six kids, experienced the wrath of Laura firsthand inside their now destroyed home.
"At first we just felt a lot of pressure in the house, and all of a sudden some of the
interior doors flew open," recounted Reeves. “And before we knew it, our ceiling was starting to cave in in just about every room.”
Reeves said they went into survival mode to try to keep everyone safe.
“We got the kids all under some mattresses in the hallway to try to avoid getting hit. And it took us about an hour before we could actually get out. I think more than anything, I was just worried about the kids.”
Dauzat was also in the house and described it as an experience she will never forget.
“It was definitely one of the scariest moments of my entire life. It definitely made me realize to never take anything for granted, and just be thankful for everything that you have because you never know when it could be taken away so fast.”
According to Reeves, the family has no plans to leave Southwest Louisiana.
“This is our home, you know? We don’t want to leave. We love where we’re at, and hopefully God will spare us the next time... Every day gets a little bit easier. You kind of take this as a lesson learned.”
The family does plan to rebuild right on the same land.
