Open application for DSNAP Tuesday and Wednesday

From the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 and 16, will be open application days for anyone in a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) Phase 1 parish, regardless of last name.
Phase 1 parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vermilion and Vernon.
All residents in those parishes who were affected by Hurricane Laura and have not yet applied for DSNAP are encouraged to apply by calling the DCFS LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
The call center will extend its hours on Tuesday and Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to provide additional time for affected residents to apply.
As a reminder: Registration will help speed the application process, but it is not a substitute for applying. Residents must call and be interviewed for their eligibility determination.
For more information, visit http://www.dcfs.la.gov/page/dsnap
