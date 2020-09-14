Hurricane Sally continues to strengthen but is no threat to Southwest Louisiana

The most important thing to watch will be any small deviations in the track as a westward wobble could bring much higher rain totals for places such as New Orleans, while a further shift east in the track will bring even lower amounts that are currently predicted. The storm will make its closest pass to Louisiana as it skirts by eastern Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes Tuesday morning and afternoon before making landfall likely across the Mississippi coastline by late Tuesday night as a strengthening category two hurricane.