FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining dry and warm as we head into Tuesday, a few storms possible Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been another warm afternoon with highs into the lower 90′s once again with heat indices back into the upper 90′s to near 100. The one difference is we have been drier as storms haven’t been moving into the area, which is both good and bad news.
The good news for the evening is that we look to remain mostly dry with just a slight chance of a storm for far eastern portions of Southwest Louisiana. The down side is that temperatures will remain warmer as we can expect temperatures to slowly fall back into the middle 80′s and eventually the lower 80′s. Overnight we remain mostly clear to partly cloudy at times, but temperatures are going to remain above average for our Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 70′s, whereas we should be in the upper 60′s for this time of year. Another dry afternoon is forecast for our Tuesday afternoon as we see Sally working off to our east. There will be no impacts in Southwest Louisiana as it curves back to the north and east. Closer to home though we can expect another warm afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s under mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of a passing shower or storm, but once again that will be for the eastern most part of the region.
The drier weather looks to continue as we head into the middle and end of the week with the best shot of rain coming Wednesday and that is only a very isolated chance as we see a weak front pushing through the region. As the front does sweep across the region there will be a slight change as we see drier conditions returning into Thursday. Highs will be staying fairly steady as we are going to be in the lower 90′s through Thursday before heading back into the upper 80′s for Friday. Rain chances will continue to remain low as the front is forecast to stall just to our south and keep all the unsettled weather over the Gulf.
Heading into the weekend we will notice slightly drier air working it’s way into the region as northerly flow looks to continue to filter into the region. So the main takeaways is that Sally will be no threat to our area as it is well off to our east, but we will be dealing with warm temperatures. So continue to drink plenty of water as you continue the cleanup process, but slightly drier air is in the forecast for next weekend. For now have a great rest of your Monday and Tuesday and stay safe!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
