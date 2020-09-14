FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining dry and warm as we head into Tuesday, a few storms possible Wednesday

The good news for the evening is that we look to remain mostly dry with just a slight chance of a storm for far eastern portions of Southwest Louisiana. The down side is that temperatures will remain warmer as we can expect temperatures to slowly fall back into the middle 80′s and eventually the lower 80′s. Overnight we remain mostly clear to partly cloudy at times, but temperatures are going to remain above average for our Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 70′s, whereas we should be in the upper 60′s for this time of year. Another dry afternoon is forecast for our Tuesday afternoon as we see Sally working off to our east. There will be no impacts in Southwest Louisiana as it curves back to the north and east. Closer to home though we can expect another warm afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s under mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of a passing shower or storm, but once again that will be for the eastern most part of the region.