FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances lower this week; Sally is no threat to Southwest Louisiana

There are several other tropical entities in the Atlantic basin including Paulette which is bearing down on Bermuda this morning, Rene which stays out to sea, Teddy which stays out to sea but could become a major hurricane this week and Tropical Depression 21 which also stays out to sea. None of those systems poses any threat to the Gulf. Once Sally clears the area, I expect the Gulf of Mexico to stay clear of tropical systems for at least the next 7 to 10 days. Hurricane season continues into October though, and there are no signs yet of a significant break in the busy season that’s underway now. That means once we use up the last two names on the list which are Vicky and Wilfred, we begin using the Greek alphabet. Don’t worry about how active the season is overall, because unless there is a threat to Southwest Louisiana, we have nothing to worry about, and if we do, you’ll hear it here first!