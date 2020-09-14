Delta Downs to reopen Wednesday, racing still closed

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, pending final regulatory approvals, Delta officials say.
It will be the first time Delta Downs will be open since Hurricane Laura, however, racing remains closed due to storm damage and ongoing repairs.
Occupancy remains limited to 50 percent, in compliance with state directives regarding COVID-19.
Delta officials say Boyd Gaming has continued full pay and benefits for all Delta Downs team members, and provided additional cash grants and financial aid to help with team members' recovery efforts.
“While we are glad to get our doors back open at Delta Downs, our highest priority is helping our team members and neighbors during these extremely difficult times,” said Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming said in a statement. “Through direct financial assistance to our team members, as well as contributions to non-profit organizations engaged in the relief effort, we are pleased to do our part to help the southwest Louisiana community recover from this terrible storm.”
For more information visit www.deltadowns.com.
