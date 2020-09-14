Crying Eagle Brewery speaks on damage and reopening on Sept. 15

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nearly three weeks have passed since Hurricane Laura ripped through Southwest Louisiana causing catastrophic damage and most local businesses are trying to bounce back after the wrath of Hurricane Laura.
While many businesses have a long road to recovery, one local hot spot in Lake Charles was fortunate to only suffer minor bumps and bruises.
“We had a lot of wind that came from the east side and it did do a lot of damage to this side of the building in terms of gutters, roof and insulation. But the structure still remained in tack," said Eric Avery, president of Crying Eagle Brewery. "My big beautiful tree line, that’s one of our signatures here, did take a beating. But, what we’ve got left is still beautiful and thankfully, we feel those trees helped save the building.”
The Crying Eagle Brewing Company opened back in 2016 and has quickly become a favorite hangout.
They are currently being run by a generator, but will be opening their doors again Tuesday, Sept. 15.
“We will have a well rounded menu. Unfortunately, our pizza oven is down. Our menu will be limited. We will have our full beer menu. All of our beer was saved. We were only without power for a couple of days before getting a generator. We will serve wine and spirits, but will hold back on some of the cocktails.”
But remember, in the midst of all the Hurricane recovery, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and Crying Eagle continues to take the correct precautions.
“Phase 3. The biggest change you’ll see is that we are now allowed 75 percent capacity. But the fundamental security and social distancing measures will still be in place. We will still have lines spaced out at the bar. We will still require a face mask when people are in line or walking through the building. We will still use plastic cups to serve our beer. We will have limited contact with waitresses etc.”
While the efforts across the community are wide spread, positive signs are beginning to happen.
The crying Eagle will be adjusting their hours due to the curfew set in place. They’ll be open starting Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
