Crying Eagle Brewery speaks on damage and reopening on Sept. 15

“We had a lot of wind that came from the east side and it did do a lot of damage to this side of the building in terms of gutters, roof and insulation. But the structure still remained in tack," said Eric Avery, president of Crying Eagle Brewery. "My big beautiful tree line, that’s one of our signatures here, did take a beating. But, what we’ve got left is still beautiful and thankfully, we feel those trees helped save the building.”