City of Lake Charles updates on Hurricane Laura recovery - Sept. 14

City Wastewater Plants are currently operational and generator power is being used to power more than 140 sewer lift stations Citywide. The City of Lake Charles is asking residents not to turn off these generators during the overnight hours. We apologize for the inconvenience of the noise some of them make, but they are essential to the operation of our lift stations at this time. Turning them off could cause significant damage to the stations and negatively affect wastewater operations.