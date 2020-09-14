Bishop Provost releases letter on the outpouring of support for the Catholic community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, Bishop of Lake Charles, Glen John Provost released a letter expressing his gratitude to the state, the nation, and the Catholic community, for their concern and aid.
In the letter, Bishop Provost personally thanked 23 members of the Catholic hierarchy. He thanked them for contacting him and offering material, moral, and spiritual support to the “faithful of the Diocese of Lake Charles".
The Diocese received significant assistance from Carl Anderson, the Supreme Knight, and the Knights of Columbus; Catholic Charities USA; Catholic Mutual of Omaha; as well as Father Jack Wall and the Catholic Extension Society. Many Catholic church parishes throughout the country also aided. They have sent meals, volunteers, supplies, and financial assistance.
“We are truly humbled and grateful for this outpouring of concern and generosity,” Bishop Provost stated.
According to Bishop Provost, one of the first people to write to him after the hurricane made landfall was Cardinal Burke. Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese of the Military Services for the United States also wrote to the Bishop.
Superiors of other various religious communities have written to the Bishop as well, such as LaSalette Missionaries' Father René Butler and Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest’s Monsignor Gilles Wach. Also included is Father Harry Geib, S.J., Superior of the St. Aloysius Gonzaga Jesuit Community in Washington, D.C. and The Right Reverend Abbot James Laprie, O.S.B.
You can read more in depth of their kind words in the official letter.
Although it was in the direct path of Hurricane Laura, The Shrine of Our Lady Star of the Sea statue in Cameron still stands and is undamaged.
Bishop Provost found this to be a miraculous sign that, “Our Lady is reminding us of her faithful presence and God’s abiding care for us.”
To read the official letter that Bishop Provost addresses to the community, it can be found on the Diocese of Lake Charles website.
