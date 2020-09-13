Spectrum Water to provide free essentials on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles-based company Spectrum Water Technology seeks to help residents by offering food, chainsaw oil, ice and hand sanitizer at no charge during a lunchtime event on Monday, September 14.
“So many of our neighbors, and even our own employees, have had their lives severely disrupted by storm damage,” says Spectrum owner Jason Godfrey. “We love our community, and we just want to help as much as we can, in any way that we can.”
In order to distribute meals to as many people as possible, Spectrum will be joined by other local sponsors, including Juanderful Burrito, United Rentals Fluid Solutions, Valero, Tarp Depot, Alberty and Blakeney, EcoWerks, West End Hardware, Sandifer LP and others.
Spectrum has a GoFundMe benefitting the Salvation Army to enable its customers, partners and neighbors not affected by the storm to assist with hurricane relief efforts. The company’s goal is to raise $150,000.
“Every little bit helps,” says Godfrey. “Whatever we can do to raise awareness for our friends and family in need, we’re going to do it. We urge everyone, who is able to donate what they can, to help get our community back on its feet again.”
The free essentials will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, September 14 at the Spectrum headquarters, located at 501 BJ Cement Rd. in Lake Charles.
For more information contact Spectrum at http://spectrumwater.com/contact.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.