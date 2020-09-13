Residents have another chance to apply for DSNAP on Tuesday and Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many residents in some of the most impacted areas are not aware of the availability of DSNAP, and some might have missed their designated application date. However, there will be two A-Z days on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday Sept. 16, for residents to apply.
Residents can register online in the DCFS CAFE Self-Service Portal at www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe or by calling the LAHelpU customer service center at 1-888-524-3578.
How to apply, application schedules, FAQs and more are available HERE.
