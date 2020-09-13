FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms around for Monday, Sally remains a low impact for Southwest Louisiana

Scattered showers and storms look to continue as we move into the afternoon and evening as moisture is being brought in and interacting with the stationary boundary that is off to our north. These storms will bring heavy downpours as well as lightning so make sure to keep the rain gear handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to receive notifications should a storm move into your area. Temperatures will range from the lower 80′s where rain has fallen to the middle 80′s through the evening. Overnight much like the last couple we see lows falling back into the lower 70′s for areas north and middle 70′s along and south of the I-10 corridor. For our Monday we will be starting of dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warming back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for the afternoon as scattered storms are once again moving in for the afternoon. As for Tropical Storm Sally, which is projected to bring very heavy rainfall for portions of eastern Louisiana won’t be impacting Southwest Louisiana nearly as much.