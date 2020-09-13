FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms around for Monday, Sally remains a low impact for Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We have seen another warm afternoon as temperatures have warmed into the lower 90′s this afternoon. Much like our Saturday afternoon storms have begun to fire and are providing tropical downpours across portions of Southwest Louisiana.
Scattered showers and storms look to continue as we move into the afternoon and evening as moisture is being brought in and interacting with the stationary boundary that is off to our north. These storms will bring heavy downpours as well as lightning so make sure to keep the rain gear handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to receive notifications should a storm move into your area. Temperatures will range from the lower 80′s where rain has fallen to the middle 80′s through the evening. Overnight much like the last couple we see lows falling back into the lower 70′s for areas north and middle 70′s along and south of the I-10 corridor. For our Monday we will be starting of dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warming back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for the afternoon as scattered storms are once again moving in for the afternoon. As for Tropical Storm Sally, which is projected to bring very heavy rainfall for portions of eastern Louisiana won’t be impacting Southwest Louisiana nearly as much.
We can expect isolated to scattered storms each afternoon this week as Sally is off to our east, but the heavy flooding rains will be confined to areas around New Orleans and points to the east back into Mississippi and Alabama. Highs will continue to be in the lower 90′s each afternoon and there will be a breeze from time to time, but gust will only be around 20 mph at the strongest. So that is good news as we continue to clean up. We will however have to dodge some raindrops from time to time this week as the stalled front continues to bring a little rain. Overall, the rain chances are lower which is great news, but continue to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated.
As we move into late week some models try to show a slight cool down with highs in the middle and upper 80′s and exactly how cool will be dependent on where the front stalls. If it’s just to our south it will be drier and sunnier, but across Southwest Louisiana then we will see more unsettled weather. For now continue to focus on the clean up and have the rain gear nearby as we see afternoon and evening storms. Have a safe rest of your Sunday and Monday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
