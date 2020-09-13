Drive-thru disaster recovery center to close in Lacassine on Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced that Jefferson Davis Parish residents have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to visit the drive-thru disaster recovery center at Lacassine High School.
Residents who registered with FEMA and wants to have documents scanned and entered into their case file, can visit the Lacassine High School center, 409 Algonia Ave., before it closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.
FEMA has several other drive-thru disaster recovery centers open for those affected by Hurricane Laura to drop off documents and check the status of their applications. To find the most convenient location, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA app.
Residents can also upload documents and check the status of their application online at disasterassistance.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.