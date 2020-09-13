Displaced Vinton residents find shelter in local church

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Vinton, like most of Southwest Louisiana, has varying degrees of damage, and like most of Southwest Louisiana, they have a significant number of people displaced.
That’s why Senior Pastor of Christian Life Church-POV, Don Snider says they’re trying to help whichever way they can.
“We’ve been feeding a thousand meals in the lunch and a thousand in the supper,” Snider said. “We’ve also been doing blue roofs. We’ve done, I believe it’s about 172 as of yesterday.”
It’s the third service at the Christian Life Church-POV, and although this may look like a regular service, when the lights are turned down, emotions are high.
“They’ve lost everything. They’ve even lost their hope," Snyder said. "That’s been probably the biggest thing, trying to help people regain their hope. Regain the will to start again.”
Pastor Snider is trying to do just that, give hope to people like Lou Rougeau who lost their home in the storm.
“It’s hard. We have no insurance. We couldn’t really evacuate because the funds weren’t there when you live on a fixed income," Rougeau said. "It’s kind of hard to maintain, but we’re okay.”
Rougeau says she’s okay because of the church.
“We’re all in this together, and we all respect each other. And we can all sympathize with each other and talk about it, because we each understand what it is."
Christ Life Church-POV is serving meals to anyone who stops by from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
