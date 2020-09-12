Passenger killed single-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The crash occurred on US-171 just north of North Perkins Ferry Road.
The crash claimed the life of Dorothy Noble Woodley, 59, of DeRidder.
Two people in a 2008 GMC pickup truck were traveling northbound on US-171 when the truck suffered tire failure causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and run off the right side of the roadway.
After leaving the roadway, the GMC entered a ditch and rolled over onto its side causing the passenger to be partially ejected from the vehicle.
While both were properly restrained at the time of the crash, Woodley suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was not injured.
A toxicology sample was taken from the driver and will be analyzed.
Troop D has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2020.
