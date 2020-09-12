FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible Sunday, Sally looks to stay east of Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen warm temperatures as sunshine has allowed us to warm up this morning, but now we are seeing showers and storms moving into the area. Showers and storms continue to hang around around through the evening before we slowly dry out overnight.
Temperatures have reached the lower 90′s this afternoon as we have seen a mixture of sunshine and clouds this morning, but clouds have increased and that means an increase in our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms continue to move in as we head through the evening bringing tropical downpours at times as well as lightning. This is all associated with a disturbance off to our south that is continuing to bring in plenty of tropical moisture. We do dry out as we head into the overnight hours as we see temperatures falling as well back into the upper 70′s. Much like the last couple of mornings we can expect lows in the middle 70′s for Sunday morning with a mostly clear to partly cloudy start. For the afternoon you can almost put a repeat of Saturday as temperatures warm into the lower 90′s with scattered storms beginning to fire as we move into the afternoon hours. Keep plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated, but also keep the rain gear handy especially into the afternoon hours. A great way to get a look at radar and the latest on lightning or heavy rain in your area is through the KPLC First Alert Weather App.
Into the new week we are watching what is now Tropical Storm Sally as it looks to impact portions of eastern Louisiana as well as Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The latest guidance keeps it east of Southwest Louisiana with very minimal impacts. A stalled boundary to our north with provide rain chances each afternoon, but models continue to indicate a drier pattern than they were yesterday. That’s great news as we continue to clean up, but we will still see warm temperatures with highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Isolated storms will continue to be around each afternoon until we can get the front to move out of the area.
For now the main focus is to continue stay hydrated with temperatures back into the lower 90′s as well as keeping the rain gear as we see scattered showers and storms. As of now there is no need to panic over Sally as the latest track is even further east. Stay safe and continue to follow the KPLC 7Stormteam for the latest updates
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
