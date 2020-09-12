FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible Sunday, Sally looks to stay east of Southwest Louisiana

Temperatures have reached the lower 90′s this afternoon as we have seen a mixture of sunshine and clouds this morning, but clouds have increased and that means an increase in our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms continue to move in as we head through the evening bringing tropical downpours at times as well as lightning. This is all associated with a disturbance off to our south that is continuing to bring in plenty of tropical moisture. We do dry out as we head into the overnight hours as we see temperatures falling as well back into the upper 70′s. Much like the last couple of mornings we can expect lows in the middle 70′s for Sunday morning with a mostly clear to partly cloudy start. For the afternoon you can almost put a repeat of Saturday as temperatures warm into the lower 90′s with scattered storms beginning to fire as we move into the afternoon hours. Keep plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated, but also keep the rain gear handy especially into the afternoon hours. A great way to get a look at radar and the latest on lightning or heavy rain in your area is through the KPLC First Alert Weather App.