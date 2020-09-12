Beauregard to close DeRidder distribution site on Monday

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish has announced that Sunday, Sept. 13, will be the last day the City of DeRidder’s fire training facility at the corner of Planer Mill Road and Bilbo Street will be a distribution site.
The site will be officially closed on Monday, Sept. 14.
The following distribution sites in the parish will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
· Merryville High School 7061 La. 110, Merryville
· East Beauregard High School 5364 La. 113, DeRidder
· South Beauregard High School 151 Longville Church Road, Longville
· Singer High School 153 La. 110, Singer
