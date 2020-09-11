Sam Houston High students gather to remember victims of 9/11

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the hurricane-ravaged community of Moss Bluff, a group of Sam Houston High students, all too young to remember the event, gathered this morning to honor the victims of 9/11.
Every year, the Teenage Republican Club at Sam Houston High stands in tribute on the anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks.
“We’ve had several people even drive past several times this morning. I Think the community really really needed to see that we remembered this year, that we aren’t going to let them forget.”
Laura Gardner, parent of a club member, says this year’s display had even more meaning.
“They weren’t even alive, they don’t remember, they don’t really know, but they’ve chosen to come out again this year,” Gardner said. "We have a lot of club members that are scattered, but the few that were here wanted to keep the tradition going and felt like this was the most important year to keep this up.”
In the middle of Hurricane Laura cleanup, club members say this is a way to bring the community together.
“Especially to remember it right now, to remember that we can get through this. We can come together as families and communities, and we can get through it.”
Gardners says the community is strong, and they will make it through.
“Hard times come to us all and tragedies happen, but we’ll make it through. We’re strong, and it means a little bit more for them this year.”
Gardner says she hopes this tribute will help unite the community.
“When 9/11 happened, the country came together in such a beautiful way. There’s so much division, and I think everyone really wants that unity again.”
The 9/11 tribute is a tradition the club hopes to hold every year.
