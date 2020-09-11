Saints host Tom Brady led Bucs, open as 3.5-point favorites

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A NFC South Division clash will kick off the 2020 NFL season for the New Orleans Saints, who open as 3.5 point favorites over the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Saints are 3-0 against the Bucs with their last lost coming in 2018 when Tampa Bay defeated the Saints 48-40 to start the season in 2018.
This is the first time since 2015 that a Brady led team has been an underdog in a regular season game. Before this week Brady has been favored in 74 straight regular season starts.
