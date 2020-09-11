Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery works to preserve history after Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A piece of history broken but not ruined. At the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery, the devastation from Hurricane Laura is widespread, but volunteers, young and old, are making sure that history is not forgotten.
“I know that some of the people here have been here since the 1800′s"
”From Edgar Allen Poe’s family to Mr. McNeese, there’s just so many that are here that you walk through, and the things that you learn are incredible."
Driving through the Orange Grove Cemetery is like tracing the history of Southwest Louisiana.
“We have a lot of people, a lot of loved ones that are not with us anymore today. So we wanted to come and give dignity to the cemetery so that we could bring it back to what it looked like before the hurricane.
Hundreds of trees were uprooted, and ripped apart. Some covering many of the headstones.
“The damage to the remaining trees are far worse.”
“During Rita, we took about 110 trees out. For Hurricane Laura, I haven’t counted them, but it’s probably another 100.”
Cemetery Association President Ted Harless says although some monuments are shattered, the same cannot be said for the the spirits of those lending a helping hand.
“In terms of graves, maybe a crack here and a crack there, but we are being very delicate about taking the limbs off of the graves and removing them with a lot of respect.”
Serving as the backdrop for one of the Nation’s largest tributes to fallen veterans every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, volunteer Rebecca Moss says seeing the destruction is overwhelming, however, having a hand in the clean-up makes all the difference.
“This is the Veteran’s Cemetery for our area, and it brings some rest to my heart for this community to come out and help cleanup such an important location.”
Although there has been major progress, Harless says they expect the clean up efforts to span for months at the cemetery and says they can always use a helping hand.
Harless says, thankfully, the warehouse that houses the flags they use for the “Avenue of Flags” ceremony wasn’t touched by the storm.
