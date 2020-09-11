One Holly Beach family left with only pieces and a dream

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A home that was supposed to be passed down to generations to come has now left one Holly Beach couple picking up the pieces.
After evacuating for Hurricane Laura, Shane and Lisa could not recognize the place they called home when they returned.
Lisa Stewart has been a resident of Holly Beach for seven years, but she can’t even recognize it anymore.
“Even living here since 2013, just coming out on the deck or driving down the road, whose place was that," Stewart said. "It’s hard to recognize who was where and what was what. How a storm could just take so much, and it’s just sad.”
Their one-year-old Holly Beach home was still a work in progress when Laura hit.
“It’s just been two weeks, and it’s two weeks of hard work everyday. You don’t see any progress, you don’t see any progress everyday, and it just sucks," Stewart said. "There’s nobody to blame, and there’s nothing you can do to prevent it and nobody to beg not for it to happen.”
A home, a dream the couple had worked their whole lives for.
“We both worked for the same company, we both saved money every week, and with that money, we would save, we’d come home and put a little bit at a time. So we were building it on our own time and our own money," Stewart said. "It was just something we were building for us, and we have 15 grandchildren that love coming to the beach. That’s what I think motivates us.”
Something that they wanted to share with their loved ones.
“I just believe that between us, we have 100 years of heritage in Holly Beach to pass on to our grandchildren, and I want that to happen, I just want that to happen.”
Even in the eye of the category four storm, their American flag was still there, just like they’ll be.
“I just think we have to come back. It’s glory and it’s glory to God, and the United States of America that we have the right to be here. We will, we will be here.”
Shane and Lisa hope their next step is getting running water.
