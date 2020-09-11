New Orleans Mayor: No fans at Saints games, no tailgating or second lines on city property

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell says that New Orleans will remain in Phase 2 despite Governor John Bel Edwards' decision to allow the state to move into Phase 3 on Friday.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday (Sept. 11) that no fans will be allowed to attend the next two Saints home games.
Tailgating on city property could result in a summons from New Orleans police or arrested, according to NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson.
Gathering sizes will continue to be what Phase 2 guidelines allow.
The mayor and police chief also said that second line celebrations are not allowed as the city continues to mitigate COVID-19.
Tulane will be allowed to play and practice in New Orleans because of their mitigation plans and testing protocols.
During Thursday’s press conference speaking about the return of students to in-class instruction, Cantrell stated that the city’s top priority is to get all of the city’s children back in school. Until then, the city will remain in Phase 2.
Orleans Parish students in grades PreK through 4th grade will begin returning to school September 14 through September 25. NOLA Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says they hope to be able to bring students in grades 5-12 back into the classroom in mid-October on a hybrid schedule.
When asked what does New Orleans staying in Phase 2 mean for prep football for metro area schools, Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno reminded residents that under the current Phase 2 guidelines contact sports are not allowed.
Wednesday, the LHSAA announced that schools could begin allowing players to hit in practice. They also announced that high school football would resume on October 1.
Both Cantrell and Dr. Avegno stressed that their current decision to remain in Phase 2 is due to the fact that they have not received the Phase 3 guidelines from the state yet. Once they recieve they guidelines from the state, they will meet to make a decision on where New Orleans would stand.
Thursday morning, Governor Edwards said while the state would be moving into Phase 3 on Friday, he did not have the exact guidelines of what Phase 3 would look like.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.