McNeese’s baseball & softball teams lend a hand to the community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - People all over Southwest Louisiana have been coming together to help their neighbors through this tough time. That includes McNeese athletes.
McNeese baseball and softball are resilient both on and off the field as evident to what they’ve been doing since Hurricane Laura hit over two weeks ago.
“We felt like it was our job to give back the to the community. They’ve done so much for us, it’s the least we can do," explained Julian Gonzales. "We’ve done everything from helping with roofs to picking up branches or trash. There’s a lot of people that are older or just too busy with other things. So we’ve just been helping with that. Today, we just moved furniture and stuff like that.”
These two teams have united together to lend their hands to those in need.
Since the storm, they’ve been able to visit a total of 37 houses, they’ve helped as many as four houses in a single day.
“People are so appreciative. It’s awesome. Right in this time that we’re in, it’s good to see how happy people are and how appreciative people are. We’re just seeing all good hearts come out. They’re all just so thankful for anything that we can do," said Cory McCrary.
Lake Charles will get back on its feet one day, but everyone understands it’s going to take a village to do so.
“As players we know that we won’t be able to play without the community so, the least we can do is give back. We’re on the field because of them so all we can do is give back in this time of need.”
Moving forward for these McNeese student athletes the plan is not to stop. They want to be able to help as many people as they possibly can recover from Hurricane Laura.
