Lake Charles Updates: Friday, Sept. 11

Trash/Garbage: The City has resumed its normal collection routes. These are garbage routes for household waste only. Due to debris piles and low limbs, trucks may not be able to access every street. If you are able to, place your trash receptacle as close to the street as possible, away from debris piles, low-hanging limbs and power lines. Residents whose trash receptacle was lost or damaged during the storm can request a replacement by calling 491-1442. If a resident’s garbage is not collected on their scheduled date, they should call 491-1442.