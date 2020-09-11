Lake area receives help from Friend Ships organization

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those who went through Hurricane Rita probably remember the many services Friend Ships provided to the Lake area community.
The international relief organization suffered its own damages from Hurricane Laura, but they already have boots on the ground to provide relief locally.
Friend Ships felt the full fury of Hurricane Laura, while they sheltered aboard the vessel Challenger.
At the height of the storm, five of the seven vessels left their moorings. Operations Manager Murray Douglas says it was surreal.
Still, while working on repairing damage, the group at Port Mercy in Lake Charles is already working to provide emergency relief for the community.
At 12 p.m. on Monday they hope to be providing hot meals. However, they are looking for a large freezer truck to borrow.
They also have supplies people can pick up, such as new, clean t-shirts, food, toiletries, and even toys.
So, by Sept. 13, their location at Enterprise and Moelling will host meals, provide supplies, and be a place for volunteers to pay it forward. Just look for the sign that says “From Jesus With Love”.
To volunteer call (337)433-5022 or go to the Friend Ships website.
