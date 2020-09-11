Hurricane Laura is second latest heartbreak for Hackberry family

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - The hurricane has been devastating for many across Cameron Parish.
However, one Hackberry family was already dealing with an unexpected tragedy, but that didn’t stop them from helping others.
19-year-old son, Ross Burssard, was trying to help a stranger, when his favor had turned tragic.
“A month yesterday my son was killed in a boating accident,” Teresa Burssard said, his mother.
The tragic accident, broke the family’s heart and a week later, Hurricane Laura did the same to their home.
While dealing with the heartache of losing her baby boy, Teresa is still looking out for others and trying to make sense of the aftermath of the storm.
“I’ve seen God move so much since my baby’s death and this is where he tells me to be.”
She is using love to heal.
“I get to minister over these people, and I get to talk to them and speak life over them.”
Seeing a person so selfless experience tragedy, after tragedy, causes pain for those in the close-knit community.
“We all hurt when one is hurting. Missing Ross is just crazy. We just miss him. We love him. It’s just a roller-coaster but we’re going to make it,” said Cassy Boudreaux.
A roller-coaster lasting a few months.
“Covid, the accident, now this but it’s pulling us all together, making us strong and keeping us busy.”
When life seemed to be in a million pieces, coming together for one another is what the community does best.
“Everyone has their own battles but get out here and be his hands and feet get out and help the community that’s what it’s about.”
The family plans to demolish their house and put a modular home in its place.
