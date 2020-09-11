Former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire shines in NFL debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs, had an explosive NFL debut.
The Baton Rouge native had 25 carries for 138 yards (5.5 avg.) and a touchdown, as the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans, 34-20, in the season-opener. His 27-yard touchdown run included a juke move on fellow Louisiana native, Justin Reid, out of Dutchtown High.
“It felt like home on the field in Chiefs Kingdom,” Edwards-Helaire said after the game.
Edwards-Helaire is the first player to rush for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in an NFL debut since Saquon Barkley did it in the first week of the 2018 season. The first-round draft pick, No. 32 overall, was also the first player with more than 100 rushing yards in his debut playing for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Tony Dungy compared him to Warrick Dunn, which was very interesting since both are former Bears from Catholic High.
Another former Tiger running back, Darrel Williams, had seven carries for 23 yards. He also caught two passes for another seven yards.
On the defensive side, former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu got pressure on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, which resulted in an interception for the Chiefs. The player who made the pick was L’Jarius Sneed from Minden, La., who played his college football at Louisiana Tech.
Mathieu led the Chiefs with eight tackles. Six of them were solo.
WAFB-TV will air a replay of LSU’s 2019 victory over Florida, in which Edwards-Helaire rushed for 134 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Edwards-Helaire’s former LSU teammate, Joe Burrow, will make his NFL debut on WAFB-TV at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers.
