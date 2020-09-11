FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Friday ahead but a wet pattern arrives beginning this weekend

I realize there is a lot of anxiety when we talk about tropical threats, but let me stress that this area is not something we need to be concerned about as far as anything significant developing. There are also two named storms in the Atlantic that pose absolutely no threat to the Gulf. A new area moving off Africa will likely become our next named storm which is Sally. This system will track a little farther southward, and while it could move closer to the Lesser Antilles by next Friday, there are no clear signs that this will pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s one we’ll certainly be watching, but at this time there are NO tropical threats to our area other than the previously mentioned increased rain chances through much of next week.