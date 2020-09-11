FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Friday ahead but a wet pattern arrives beginning this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seeing the sunshine will be a nice way to start the Friday and we’ll get plenty of it today. Temperatures this morning in the 70s come with a muggy start, but a prevailing breeze out of the NNE will keep humidity values slightly lower this afternoon. This will keep the heat index slightly below heat advisory criteria, but you’ll still need to follow your same heat precautions when working outdoors. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and never work outside alone!
Rain chances will remain on, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm will be possible in one or two spots, otherwise no big issues expected today. A quiet evening continues to keep our dry stretch continuing a bit longer, but our sunny days begin to fade this weekend. The first round of higher rain chances arrives late in the afternoon on Saturday as a slug of tropical moisture crosses the state from east to west. This will bring a few brief heavier downpours by Saturday afternoon and possibly a few in the evening as well.
This push of deeper layer tropical moisture continues into Sunday when additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to return, mainly during the afternoon. This soggier pattern continues into next week thanks to another surge of tropical moisture moving out of the Bahamas and possibly developing into a tropical depression or weak tropical storm over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. There are no major threats to our area other than rain, regardless of development, as the threat of heavier rain is not what our area needs with so many homes dealing with leaking roofs.
I realize there is a lot of anxiety when we talk about tropical threats, but let me stress that this area is not something we need to be concerned about as far as anything significant developing. There are also two named storms in the Atlantic that pose absolutely no threat to the Gulf. A new area moving off Africa will likely become our next named storm which is Sally. This system will track a little farther southward, and while it could move closer to the Lesser Antilles by next Friday, there are no clear signs that this will pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s one we’ll certainly be watching, but at this time there are NO tropical threats to our area other than the previously mentioned increased rain chances through much of next week.
Today would be a good day to get your home secured the best you can to protect it from additional rain that could enter through your roof before we begin to see more frequent downpours and thunderstorms arriving later on this weekend and next week. In summary, ignore the hype of any social media tropical weather “alarmists” and only trust the KPLC First Alert Weather Team to let you know if there is an actual threat to our area. Hurricane season will continue to prove itself to likely be one of the most active on record, but unless there is a real threat to the Gulf, don’t let it affect your anxiety levels!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
