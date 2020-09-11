FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the increase for the weekend, unsettled into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have remained relatively dry so far this afternoon, but a few isolated showers and storms will be possible as we head into the evening. Temperatures are remaining warm as we are back into the lower 90′s, but we see a slight drop as we head into next week as our rain chances begin to increase.
While the majority of us remain dry through the rest of this afternoon and evening our temperatures will remain warm. Through the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly drop back into the middle 80′s before eventually falling into the upper 70′s for the early morning hours. For our Saturday morning we can expect a partly cloudy start with lows in the middle 70′s across the region with sunshine during the first half of the day helping temperatures to rise into the upper 80′s to near 90. The one difference is that scattered showers and storms will be on the increase into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall as well as lightning will be the primary concern with the storms that move through. You can always check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest alerts and look at radar. Keep the rain gear handy for Sunday as well as rain chances will be even higher.
While we deal with scattered showers and storms for Saturday, the overall coverage will be less than what we see on Sunday. While it won’t be a complete washout at any point Sunday we stand a better chance of seeing a more widespread rain for Southwest Louisiana. This comes as a front will be stalling across the region and with an increase in tropical moisture from a disturbance to the south. Highs will be a few degrees cooler as we head into Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80′s to near 90 and a lot of that will depend on how much cloud cover and rain is around.
Into next week the unsettled weather pattern looks to continue as we are watching a system in the Bahamas that has the potential to develop as we head into the coming days. I want to stress that the system is projected to remain to the east a the front acts to push it further east. What this will mean however is the increased chance of showers and storms as we head into next week. So the main take away is that unsettled weather is looking to push in this weekend bringing afternoon and evening storms. Have a safe weekend and keep the rain gear handy!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
