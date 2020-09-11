FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the increase for the weekend, unsettled into next week

While the majority of us remain dry through the rest of this afternoon and evening our temperatures will remain warm. Through the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly drop back into the middle 80′s before eventually falling into the upper 70′s for the early morning hours. For our Saturday morning we can expect a partly cloudy start with lows in the middle 70′s across the region with sunshine during the first half of the day helping temperatures to rise into the upper 80′s to near 90. The one difference is that scattered showers and storms will be on the increase into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall as well as lightning will be the primary concern with the storms that move through. You can always check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest alerts and look at radar. Keep the rain gear handy for Sunday as well as rain chances will be even higher.