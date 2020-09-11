Fema announces mobile registration centers in Beauregard Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fema has announced several Disaster Mobile Registration Intake Centers for this upcoming weekend in DeRidder and Merryville.
FEMA representatives will be available to assist with registering for individual assistance.
They will be at these locations:
- Beauregard Parish Police Jury Office
- 201 West Second Street, Deridder, LA
- From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11-13
- Merryville Police Department Parking Lot
- 530 Hennigan Street, Merryville, LA
- From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11-13
FEMA is also working on establishing other locations Beauregard Parish so that individuals may have this service closer to where they live.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.