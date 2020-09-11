F-15C fighter jets to perform flyover of area Saturday afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two F-15C jets will perform a flyover above Calcasieu Parish on Saturday afternoon.
A specific time has not been announced.
The flyover will be a salute to the nation’s military and veterans, but also will recognize Southwest Louisiana’s recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura
The jets were originally planning to perform a flyover of a now-canceled McNeese football game as part of a military and veterans' appreciation night. The event remains an acknowledgement to McNeese and its desire to promote our military and veterans.
The fighter jets are part of the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing, the “Bayou Militia.”
The event is being facilitated locally by Chennault International Airport.
The flyover recognizes:
• Our nation’s military and veterans.
• McNeese State University’s strive for recovery, as well as that in the entire area. At landfall — in Cameron Parish — Hurricane Laura was the fifth-strongest U.S. hurricane since weather records were kept. Lake Charles took a direct hit with 150-mph sustained winds with higher gusts and tornadoes. The destruction is unprecedented in the city; the dollar amount is still being calculated.
• Patriot Day, being formally celebrated today on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
• POW/MIA Day and the Air Force’s birthday, both of which will be observed Sept. 18.
