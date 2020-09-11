DOTD investigates ‘hole’ in I-10 bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish OHSEP announced that bridge inspectors with the DOTD inspected the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge after concerns of a “hole” in the bridge appeared on the internet.
While not receiving reports of impacts, the inspection determined the “hole” was actually an area where the median barrier had been hit, and the steel cover was displaced, according to the Calcasieu Parish OHSEP.
The concrete median safety barrier that runs the length of the bridge was added after the bridge was originally built. It is located over a metal grate, and therefore, when the barrier was hit, the steel plate was displaced and the grate uncovered.
The Calcasieu Parish OHSEP says there is no structural damage to the bridge, and it remains safe for vehicular traffic. If it were unsafe, the bridge would be closed.
DOTD is in the process of repairing the median barrier, and the department is hiring a consultant to inspect the barrier and bridge to validate its findings
