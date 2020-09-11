Coushatta Tribe loans Cameron port 60KW generator

“As a significant asset of economy and vital importance to the state of Louisiana’s infrastructure as well as the home to some of the most efficient inland waterway connections of this region for oil, gas, and other resources, swift assistance to the Port of Cameron is and will always be a top priority for the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana," Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana David Sickey said. "Every citizen of this Nation benefits from the work of the Port of Cameron. With a long history of helping our neighbors and surrounding communities, it’s an incredible honor for the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana to ensure contributions that would support this Nation’s national interests. We will continue assisting the Port and Cameron’s leaders as it works to return to full operations following the catastrophic devastation of Hurricane Laura.”