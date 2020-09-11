The City of Lake Charles continues to recover while remembering 9/11

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, American flags can be seen flying at half staff in downtown Lake Charles.
Members of the Lake Charles Police Department also paid their respects at the 9/11 Memorial Friday morning.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says it’s important to remember those who lost their lives.
“It just shows the character of Southwest Louisiana, the citizens, our city employees," Mayor Hunter said. "In the middle of all of this craziness that we’re going through right now, we are going to remember what happened those years ago, and we’re going to honor those heroes.”
Along with the memorial and flags, the lakefront is still scattered with fallen trees and piles of debris.
Mayor Hunter says he’s pleased with the progress he’s seen so far.
“Our debris pickup contractor has done amazing work. They’ve already started their first and second pick-ups of debris removal from throughout the city.”
Mayor Hunter says the road ahead might be long, but he’s confident Lake Charles will come back from this stronger.
“Day by day, focus on small victories. Everyday it gets a little bit better. We may take two steps forward and one step back on occasion, but I do believe that everyday we’re seeing small victories and we’re having progress," Mayor Hunter said. "This was catastrophic, there is no doubt about it, but as I drive around Lake Charles, and as I walk the streets, I see things that are fixable, I see things that are rebuildable. So again, while this was a tragedy and a catastrophe, we’re gonna come out of this. This was not a knock out punch for the City of Lake Charles by any means.”
