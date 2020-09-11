CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital welcomes first baby in over 20 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the first birth in decades at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.
For 35 years, Kim Duplechain, R.N. has delivered babies at Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital.
But after temporarily relocating to Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital, because of Hurricane Laura, Duplechain delivered the first baby the hospital has had in over two decades.
“We delivered a healthy baby boy,” she said.
It was around 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. when Phoenix was born. The name, fitting given the circumstance.
“Which we all were just...blown away because they had planned on that name prior to the hurricane baby and phoenix means ‘rising out of the ashes,’ so how appropriate for him.”
The labor and delivery unit was at St. Patrick until the Lake Area Hospital reopened.
On top of delivering the first baby at St. Patrick in over 20 years, Duplechain had a part in another milestone, delivering the first baby at Lake Area.
“When she delivered that baby boy, it was just so neat."
”We have one of the most outstanding teams in this city. They’re very unique from a standpoint, they’re very seasoned. Some of them have been here for the full 35 years of its existence, so I’m very proud of them,” Lake Area administrator David Boudreaux said.
“In the midst of all the hurricane aftermath and all, to be able to have such a happy and blessed moment and just to be a part of that team... It’s just awesome to be able to bring life into the world and support moms through good times and bad.”
Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital is open for labor and delivery and women services.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.