Cameron officials ask sportsmen to avoid hunting and fishing as parish recovers from Laura

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Teal season opens statewide this weekend, but Cameron officials are asking people not to hunt and fish recreationally in the parish while officials and residents recover from Hurricane Laura.
The Cameron Parish Police Jury said essential recovery efforts are underway and gave several reasons for delaying hunting and fishing.
• It’s dangerous. Trees and debris continue to settle and shift. Waterlines are littered with object that can cut, scrape, break bones and cause infections.
• Dislodged caskets bearing Cameron Parish’s late loved ones must be retrieved and respectfully re-interred. Cemeteries are disrupted —and remote ones, especially ones near wooded areas, require careful and safe access for workers.
• Utility repairs must be made, and workers require uninterrupted access to complete this much-needed work.
• There are limited emergency services, and the hard-working people who are busy restoring the parish deserve access to these services if needed.
• Hazardous waste recovery operations are under way.
• There is still a nightly curfew.
• The parish remains under mandatory evacuation.We’re making our way back from the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana since the mid-19th century.
